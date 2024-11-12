TVK’s free canteen removed in Madurai; party alleges political pressure

CHENNAI: The political strife between actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and its rivals has taken a toll on the free canteen for the poor in Madurai, said the people in charge of the facility.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the free canteen in Madurai was removed by authorities. The report said the canteen, overseen by Madurai Central constituency in-charge Sirajudeen, provided meals to over 250 underprivileged people every day. The party had set up several such canteens across districts to offer free meals to support low-income communities.

The TVK members alleged that this was because of political vendetta that the party has been facing after its maiden State conference in Vikravandi where its leader Vijay criticised the ruling parties at the Centre and State, BJP and DMK.