TVK’s early lead in TN puts spotlight on Vijay’s poll promises

All eyes are now on its poll promises, including eight grams of gold for brides, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women heads of households, and “honest administration”.

Though the source of funding for the slew of welfare measures announced in the party’s election manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections was debated in the run-up to the polls, the party has expressed confidence in delivering on its promises.

A source in the party said the welfare initiatives would be a priority for the TVK if it formed the government.