TVK’s early lead in TN puts spotlight on Vijay’s poll promises

CHENNAI: With actor-politician Vijay’s TVK springing a surprise by taking an early lead in the counting of votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday and sustaining the momentum through the day, the party has drawn significant attention.
All eyes are now on its poll promises, including eight grams of gold for brides, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women heads of households, and “honest administration”.
Though the source of funding for the slew of welfare measures announced in the party’s election manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections was debated in the run-up to the polls, the party has expressed confidence in delivering on its promises.
A source in the party said the welfare initiatives would be a priority for the TVK if it formed the government.
The TVK has promised a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for women under 60 years of age, excluding beneficiaries of similar schemes, along with eight grams of gold and a silk saree for brides from low-income families.
The party’s assurances also include creating five lakh new government jobs, providing five lakh paid internships for students, a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates, and education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for higher studies.
Counting is underway, and final results for 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu are expected by late evening.