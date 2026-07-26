TVK's allies join war, seek end to medical entrance

Addressing a protest organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) in T Nagar in support of students agitating against NEET, TNCC president Manickam Tagore said the protests in Delhi had forced Pradhan to resign. Alleging repeated question paper leaks and irregularities in the examination system, he said NEET had placed immense psychological pressure on students and claimed several had died by suicide fearing the test. He urged the BJP-led Union government to abolish NEET.

CPM MP Su Venkatesan described the students' agitation as one of the biggest protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. Alleging that police used excessive force against demonstrators in Delhi, he said Pradhan's resignation was the direct outcome of sustained student mobilisation.