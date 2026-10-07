TVK worker shoots reel inside temple; officials file complaint

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite the State government’s warning that action would be taken against those shooting reels inside Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) temples, a TVK woman functionary allegedly shot reels inside the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi district, triggering controversy among locals.
Following the incident, the Executive Officer of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Uma Maheswari, lodged a complaint against TVK functionary Devi at the Vilathikulam police station on October 6, seeking appropriate action against her.
The temple administration has put up a notice prohibiting devotees from taking photographs and videos using mobile phones and cameras on the temple premises. The temple, believed to be around 400 years old, is managed by the HR&CE Department.
According to sources, Devi, who runs a beauty parlour in Vilathikulam, visited the temple on October 1, her birthday. She allegedly went around the temple premises carrying a basket containing coconuts and fruits and shot reels at various shrines.
She later posted the videos on her Instagram account. The reels have gone viral in Vilathikulam, drawing criticism from spiritual groups and social activists.
The incident comes nearly two months after HR&CE Minister Ramesh said on August 8 that people should not shoot reels inside HR&CE temples and that action would be taken against those violating the restriction.