TVK worker shoots reel inside temple; officials file complaint

According to sources, Devi, who runs a beauty parlour in Vilathikulam, visited the temple on October 1, her birthday. She allegedly went around the temple premises carrying a basket containing coconuts and fruits and shot reels at various shrines.

She later posted the videos on her Instagram account. The reels have gone viral in Vilathikulam, drawing criticism from spiritual groups and social activists.

The incident comes nearly two months after HR&CE Minister Ramesh said on August 8 that people should not shoot reels inside HR&CE temples and that action would be taken against those violating the restriction.