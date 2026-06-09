TVK worker killed in freak 2-wheeler mishap

COIMBATORE: A TVK functionary died, skidding off his two-wheeler after a dog came his way in Erode. The deceased, identified as Tamilselvan (29), an auditor from Punjai Puliampatti, was South union secretary of the party’s Bhavanisagar unit.
According to police, the incident occurred on Monday night when Tamilselvan was returning home on his two-wheeler. While trying to avoid hitting a dog, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and fell.
He sustained severe head injuries in the impact and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kovilpalayam for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed. Tamilselvan is survived by his wife, Krithika (26), and their eight-month-old son.