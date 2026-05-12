TVK worker dies watching Vijay's swearing-in live

It is said that George William Sethuraj (33), a resident of Vannankovil near Navalur Kuttapattu in Tiruchy, working in a petrol bunk, was an ardent fan of Vijay and joined the TVK ever since the party was floated and became a party functionary in Navalur Kuttapattu. He campaigned for the party's candidate, Ramesh. Despite being the single largest party, forming a government was delayed due to various factors and George William was frustrated for the past few days.