TVK worker dies watching Vijay's swearing-in live

TIRUCHY: A TVK functionary died of cardiac arrest while watching the swearing-in ceremony of the party president C Joseph Vijay live on Sunday.
It is said that George William Sethuraj (33), a resident of Vannankovil near Navalur Kuttapattu in Tiruchy, working in a petrol bunk, was an ardent fan of Vijay and joined the TVK ever since the party was floated and became a party functionary in Navalur Kuttapattu. He campaigned for the party's candidate, Ramesh. Despite being the single largest party, forming a government was delayed due to various factors and George William was frustrated for the past few days.
On Sunday, while the party president Vijay was taking oath as the Chief Minister, George William appeared excited watching the event live, and suddenly he complained of severe chest pain. He himself took his bike and rushed to a private hospital at Ammapettai along with his wife.
The doctors at the hospital in Ammapettai referred him to a private hospital in Tiruchy City, and the hospital also arranged an ambulance. However, George William died on the way to the hospital. The doctors said that he died of cardiac arrest.