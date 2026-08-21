TVK woman executive committee member alleges sexual abuse by fellow cadres

MADURAI: A woman executive committee member of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has petitioned the South Zone Inspector General of Police, alleging that she and her child face a threat to their lives.
S Rohini of Tiruchendur taluk in Thoothukudi district said in her complaint that she had been serving as a TVK executive committee member for the past one year. She alleged that TVK cadre Roosevelt and Thoothukudi town secretary Nivash Kannan had promised to get her an important post in the party and then allegedly harassed her by sending obscene messages through WhatsApp.
Though she filed a complaint with the party district secretary, no action was taken against them. Hence, she lodged another complaint at the Thoothukudi DSP’s office on August 13. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested one person, Sibas.
However, Rohini alleged that no appropriate action had been taken against Roosevelt, Nivash Kannan, Brighten, Maharajan and Borjia, among others. She also said that Roosevelt was absconding.
She further alleged that Roosevelt’s relatives had been issuing death threats to her over the phone and through other persons. She also alleged that there was pressure on her to withdraw the police complaint.
Hence, she approached the IG’s office seeking immediate action against those concerned and adequate police protection for herself and her child, citing the threat to their lives.
A police source said that two persons had already been arrested in connection with the case and that the police would look into her fresh complaint.