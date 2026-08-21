TVK woman executive committee member alleges sexual abuse by fellow cadres

However, Rohini alleged that no appropriate action had been taken against Roosevelt, Nivash Kannan, Brighten, Maharajan and Borjia, among others. She also said that Roosevelt was absconding.

She further alleged that Roosevelt’s relatives had been issuing death threats to her over the phone and through other persons. She also alleged that there was pressure on her to withdraw the police complaint.

Hence, she approached the IG’s office seeking immediate action against those concerned and adequate police protection for herself and her child, citing the threat to their lives.

A police source said that two persons had already been arrested in connection with the case and that the police would look into her fresh complaint.