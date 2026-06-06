TVK will present agricultural budget on par with DMK, assures TN minister Vinoth

After inaugurating the ‘C channels' at Kalambaram village near Kumbakonam, Minister Vinoth interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances. He told reporters that a decision on the release of water from Mettur would be made soon.

When reporters asked about the agriculture budget, the minister said that the TVK government would present an exclusive agriculture budget on par with the previous DMK government. However, he avoided further queries from the reporters and was in a hurry to move from the spot.