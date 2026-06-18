TVK white paper fuels debate on bus fare revision

Interestingly, the government chose pre-COVID data to compare revenue growth, which remained weak. The white paper noted that the total operating revenue stood at Rs 7,852 crore in 2025-26, lower than the Rs 9,028 crore recorded in 2019-20 despite inflation and service expansion. The drop in revenue was mainly due to free travel for women passengers in the ordinary fare city and town buses, which the government compensated for through the subsidy.

The white paper described the trend as a “deep-seated revenue failure” linked to the lack of fare revisions. It further observed that past fare revisions had offered temporary relief to transport corporations, though losses continued because of unresolved structural issues. It added that reforms in route planning, fleet utilisation, and workforce management have not kept pace with changing transportation economics.

The report also highlighted that a significant portion of the sector’s debt is financed through borrowings raised by the TN Transport Development Finance Corporation with State government guarantees. Outstanding guarantees linked to the transport sector stood at Rs 5,903 crore as of March 31, 2026.