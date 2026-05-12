TVK warns of 'stringent action' against cadres if they cause public nuisance

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Tuesday explicitly banned the placement of party banners and placards in public spaces that cause inconvenience to the people or obstruct traffic.
It issued the strict directive to its cadres, warning of "stringent action" against anyone found causing public nuisance.
The directive comes as part of the move to reinforce the party's stated goal of prioritising public welfare.
In a statement issued on X by the party's General Secretary and Minister N Anand, the TVK leadership warned of "stringent action" against any member found violating these instructions, noting that the order has the explicit approval of the party president.