TVK warns of strict action against party members involved in money transactions for posting

CHENNAI: In a recent development within the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) a controversy has arisen following reports suggesting that money must be paid in order to hold posting within the party.

As the party prepares for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections, the process of appointing administrators has gained momentum, with new appointments taking place rapidly.

Sources indicate that a WhatsApp group has been set up to facilitate this exchange, with the party's General Secretary, Bussy Anand, allegedly involved.

This information quickly spread across social media, sparking significant public debate, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In response to these reports, Anand issued a firm warning during a party advisory meeting in Viluppuram, stating that strict action would be taken against any individuals involved in monetary transactions for party positions, whether they are taking or offering money.

Videos of this statement have been widely shared online.