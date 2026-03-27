TVK 'virtual warriors' targeting me for quitting Vijay’s party: Actress Ranjana Nachiyar

She had preferred a complaint with the police today regarding the "cyber bullying" by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam virtual warriors, Ranjana told reporters here.

"I was akka (elder sister) to TVK members when I was in that party, but after I resigned and joined the DMK, I was targeted. Their leader, Vijay, should take the moral responsibility to condemn them. But his accountability has become a big question mark," she said.