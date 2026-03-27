TVK 'virtual warriors' targeting me for quitting Vijay’s party: Actress Ranjana Nachiyar

CHENNAI: Actress Ranjana Nachiyar, who joined the DMK recently, claimed on Friday that she was targeted by the TVK "virtual warriors" for parting ways with the Vijay-led party.
They stooped down to "character assassinate" her in some videos and even "abused" her, she claimed, and slammed Vijay for not censuring his party cadres or even reining in the trouble-makers.
She had preferred a complaint with the police today regarding the "cyber bullying" by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam virtual warriors, Ranjana told reporters here.
"I was akka (elder sister) to TVK members when I was in that party, but after I resigned and joined the DMK, I was targeted. Their leader, Vijay, should take the moral responsibility to condemn them. But his accountability has become a big question mark," she said.