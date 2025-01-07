TVK top brass’ advice to cadre: Focus on people's issues, don't point fingers at others

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has directed the party functionaries and cadres to only speak about people's issues and not criticise other parties or their policies, according to a Maalaimalar report.

With TVK reaching its first anniversary soon, the party's top brass has decided to focus on the development of the party intently and on fielding strong candidates for the upcoming 2026 state assembly polls.

In line with this goal, a high-level meeting was recently held between party functionaries, administrators and cadres where TVK general secretary N Anand advised them to work with unity and solely focus on the party's growth, the report added. He also expressed that they should work to ensure the party won from all 234 constituencies in the 2026 polls.

Further, party founder-chief Vijay has issued a diktat to party leaders and functionaries to only talk about the development of the party, their respective constituencies, and issues faced by the public, at every meeting organised by the party as well as in interactions with the media.

They have also been advised to refrain from speaking about the politics of other parties, pointing fingers at others, or speaking in a way that seems to attack others. A letter in this regard has been sent to all the party administrators, the report added.