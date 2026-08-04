TVK to unveil maiden Budget amid fiscal constraints

CHENNAI: The TVK-led State government will present its maiden Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly on Wednesday, with expectations of several new announcements and policy initiatives despite the challenging financial situation.
Finance, Planning and Development Minister N Marie Wilson will present his first Budget after assuming office. The Budget is expected to outline the government's fiscal priorities and development agenda for the current financial year.
The government is preparing the Budget amid severe financial constraints and limited fiscal space. Owing to the shortage of funds, it has so far refrained from announcing major welfare schemes, except for the Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram Scheme.
However, the Budget is expected to include several new schemes, policy changes and administrative reforms aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.
Following the Budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to finalise the duration of the Assembly session and the schedule for Budget discussions.
The government's first Agriculture Budget will be presented on Thursday by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare R Vinoth. After the general discussion on both Budgets, the Assembly will take up the Demands for Grants for various departments, with the Budget session expected to continue for around 25 days.