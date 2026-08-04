TVK to unveil maiden Budget amid fiscal constraints

However, the Budget is expected to include several new schemes, policy changes and administrative reforms aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.

Following the Budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to finalise the duration of the Assembly session and the schedule for Budget discussions.

The government's first Agriculture Budget will be presented on Thursday by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare R Vinoth. After the general discussion on both Budgets, the Assembly will take up the Demands for Grants for various departments, with the Budget session expected to continue for around 25 days.