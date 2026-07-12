TVK to organise 4th edition of education awards for board exam toppers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to revive the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) annual Education Awards, with district toppers in the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 likely to be felicitated at a function scheduled for the end of July or the first week of August, party sources said.
The event will be Vijay's first Education Awards ceremony after becoming Chief Minister, lending political significance to an initiative he began well before entering electoral politics.
Launched in 2023, the programme saw Vijay personally honour the top three scorers in Classes 10 and 12 from every Assembly constituency. The exercise continued annually and evolved into one of the party's most visible engagements with students and their families.
After TVK assumed office earlier this year, the absence of any announcement on the awards triggered speculation on social media, with critics questioning whether the initiative would continue after the party came to power.
Party sources, however, said preparations are now under way. The leadership has instructed district secretaries to coordinate with toppers and arrange travel to Chennai for the ceremony for students and their parents.
"The date will be finalised shortly. The event is expected to be held either in the last week of July or during the first week of August. Like last year, it will be conducted in a single phase at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram," a senior party functionary told DT Next.
The functionary highlighted that the students would not just be felicitated by TVK president Vijay but Chief Minister Vijay.
"The gold medals and other honours will continue to be presented by the party and not by the government, " the functionary added.