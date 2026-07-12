TVK to organise 4th edition of education awards for board exam toppers

The event will be Vijay's first Education Awards ceremony after becoming Chief Minister, lending political significance to an initiative he began well before entering electoral politics.



Launched in 2023, the programme saw Vijay personally honour the top three scorers in Classes 10 and 12 from every Assembly constituency. The exercise continued annually and evolved into one of the party's most visible engagements with students and their families.



After TVK assumed office earlier this year, the absence of any announcement on the awards triggered speculation on social media, with critics questioning whether the initiative would continue after the party came to power.