TVK to hold thanksgiving meeting for allies on July 1

As part of the outreach, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister and TVK general secretary N Anand and Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday met VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at a private hotel in Meenambakkam and invited him to participate in the meeting.

The meeting is expected to be held at Kovalam and will bring together leaders of parties that have extended support to the TVK government since it assumed office.