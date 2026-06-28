TVK to hold thanksgiving meeting for allies on July 1

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government has begun reaching out to its alliance partners ahead of a thanksgiving meeting convened by Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay on July 1 to acknowledge their support to the party and the government.
As part of the outreach, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister and TVK general secretary N Anand and Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday met VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at a private hotel in Meenambakkam and invited him to participate in the meeting.
The meeting is expected to be held at Kovalam and will bring together leaders of parties that have extended support to the TVK government since it assumed office.
Party sources said invitations would also be extended in the coming days to leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, MDMK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), among other allies.
According to sources, the July 1 meeting is intended to thank alliance partners for their continued support to the government and discuss issues of common political interest.