TVK to hold statewide protest against SIR on Nov 16 

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2025 12:27 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to stage a statewide protest on Sunday, November 16, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

    According to party sources, demonstrations will be organised simultaneously across all district headquarters, with state-level office bearers leading the agitation.

    TVK leadership has instructed its district secretaries to mobilise cadres and highlight what it describes as the “adverse implications” of the SIR exercise for the public. Party insiders said the leadership wants the protest to serve as a platform to explain how the revision process could allegedly affect voter rights’ and transparency.

    An official announcement from the party president is expected in the next couple of days, formalising the schedule and issuing detailed instructions to the cadre.

    DTNEXT Bureau

