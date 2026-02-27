TVK to convene seat-wise poll strategy meet on March 1

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold workers' meetings in all 234 constituencies across the State on March 1 as part of its preparations for the upcoming Assembly election.
In a statement, the party general secretary, N Anand, said the meetings would begin at 10 am on Sunday and continue throughout the day. The exercise, he said, is aimed at streamlining the party's next phase of election work.
"The meetings will deliberate on election campaign strategies and the responsibilities of booth agents, as already announced by the party president," Anand said.
District functionaries, along with election observers and joint observers, will coordinate the meetings in their respective constituencies. District secretaries have been directed to ensure the participation of all office-bearers, wing members and cadre without exception.