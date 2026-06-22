TVK tie-up could have averted rout, cadre tell EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday appealed to party cadres not to leave the organisation, claiming that several leaders who had recently quit the party were finding it difficult to establish themselves in their new turf, amid feedback that a TVK tie-up would have averted the rout.
He reassured functionaries that the party would address internal issues and emerge stronger despite a series of defections following its Assembly election defeat.
The appeal came as Palaniswami continued district-level consultations with party functionaries to assess the reasons behind the electoral setback and stem the exodus from the party. Addressing office-bearers from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, Palaniswami urged cadres to remain with the AIADMK and assured them that the party leadership would stand by them.
Party members flagged the performance of the AIADMK's IT wing, lashing out at its inability to effectively connect with younger voters during the election campaign
Some AIADMK functionaries suggested at the meeting that the party could have contested the Assembly election in alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while discussing the reasons for defeat.
During the meeting, party members reportedly raised concerns over the performance of the AIADMK's IT wing, particularly its inability to effectively connect with younger voters during the election campaign.
Palaniswami is expected to continue similar consultations with district units across Tamil Nadu in the coming weeks as part of efforts to strengthen the party organisation.
Meanwhile, a banner put up outside the AIADMK headquarters drew attention by portraying Palaniswami as a lion and displaying a fox image in a veiled reference to rebel CVe Shanmugam. The banner claimed that the fox stands isolated, in an obvious reference to Shanmugan, who initially mounted a challenge to the leadership and secured the support of the party's 25 MLAs.