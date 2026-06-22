TVK tie-up could have averted rout, cadre tell EPS

He reassured functionaries that the party would address internal issues and emerge stronger despite a series of defections following its Assembly election defeat.

The appeal came as Palaniswami continued district-level consultations with party functionaries to assess the reasons behind the electoral setback and stem the exodus from the party. Addressing office-bearers from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, Palaniswami urged cadres to remain with the AIADMK and assured them that the party leadership would stand by them.