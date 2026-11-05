TVK the real poacher, trying to divert attention from governance failures: Nainar Nagenthran

Nainar dismissed the minister’s charge that the DMK and AIADMK were attempting to destabilise the TVK government, allegedly with the BJP’s support, as baseless.

Taking a swipe at the TVK, Nainar alleged that the ruling party had disregarded the people’s mandate by enticing elected representatives of rival parties with inducements. He said it was ironic that a party accused of such practices was now alleging that others were attempting to buy its legislators. “People will dismiss these baseless allegations as a poor joke and will not fall for your attempts to divert attention,” he said in a statement.

The BJP leader further accused the minister of levelling unsubstantiated charges against opposition parties to deflect criticism of the government’s departmental handling. “However many false allegations you make, you cannot conceal your administrative incompetence or the continuing governance failures under the TVK regime,” he said.

Urging Nirmalkumar to stop blaming others, Nainar asked him to abandon horse-trading and focus on public welfare.