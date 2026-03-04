TVK Thanjavur meet HIGHLIGHTS | Even in cricket, Delhi team cannot match Tamil Nadu team: Vijay at Thanjavur meet

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder-president Vijay was in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his campaign outreach ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Here are the key highlights from his speech:
*. We are the true representatives of Tamil Nadu. Whatever I say is being twisted and misrepresented. Even small children have begun to say that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is an evil force.
*. They speak about a Tamil Nadu team and a Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. In cricket, the whistle is for the Chennai Super Kings. In the upcoming elections, the whistle will be for TVK. TVK is Tamil Nadu.
*. The TVK chief asked party workers and the public: “Will you give Vijay a chance? Do you trust Vijay? Will the whistle resound in every house and every polling booth?"
*. "For others, this may just be an election. For me and for those who love me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion,” he said about the 2026 polls.
*. Asserting confidence, Vijay said, “TVK will defeat the Delhi team and all other teams. No one can come between me and the people.”
*. Reiterating his cricket analogy, he added that just as Tamil Nadu cheers for CSK, TVK’s whistle would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections.
*. He also criticised the DMK government, alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claims of protecting and developing Tamil Nadu would not resonate with the people.
*. Taking a swipe at the ruling party, he accused it of “criticising Delhi in Chennai and then showing a white flag after raids,” alleging inconsistency in its political stand.