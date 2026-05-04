TVK surges ahead in 103 seats as counting continues, books resort in Mahabalipuram for MLAs

Vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 is underway, and as of 10 a.m., Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, is leading in 103 out of 233 constituencies, indicating a strong momentum towards forming the government.

TVK has contested independently across the state, extending support only to an independent candidate in Edappadi. Amid the counting, sources suggest that Vijay has been alerted about possible attempts by rival parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to lure winning candidates.