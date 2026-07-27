TVK slack in anti-corruption drive: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the TVK government, which came to power as an alternative to the DMK, must intensify its fight against corruption, recover alleged illicit wealth to improve the State exchequer and empower the Lokayukta to prosecute graft cases through special courts.
Releasing the Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) 24th annual Shadow Budget for 2026 - 27 at a private hotel in T Nagar on Monday, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said the State government should move faster against corruption and warned that public confidence could erode if the pace of action slows.
Claiming that the TVK government was initially proactive after assuming office, he said its anti corruption efforts had become sluggish in recent months. "People voted for the TVK as an alternative to the DMK. The government should act decisively against corruption and ensure that illicit wealth is brought back into the State treasury," he said.
Anbumani reiterated PMK's allegation that corruption worth Rs 6 lakh crore had taken place during the previous DMK regime and demanded separate investigations into alleged irregularities in the Highways, Public Works and Mines departments, including sand mining, mineral extraction, recruitment and contract awards.
He called for the establishment of five special courts to exclusively hear corruption cases and urged the government to amend the law to empower the Lokayukta to punish those convicted through such courts. He also proposed making it mandatory for the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs to publicly disclose their assets every year on January 1.
Presenting the Shadow Budget, Anbumani projected Tamil Nadu's revenue receipts for 2026-27 at Rs 6,71,891 crore and claimed that efficient management of mineral resources alone could generate Rs 2,17,945 crore in non-tax revenue. He alleged that the State had lost around Rs 40,000 crore due to illegal sand mining during the previous regime.
On the Cauvery dispute, Anbumani opposed any direct talks between Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart over the proposed Mekedatu project, arguing that the neighbouring State had repeatedly failed to respect the Cauvery Tribunal award and Supreme Court orders. Instead, he urged the State government to pursue legal remedies, convene an all-party meeting and press the Union government to strengthen the Cauvery Management Authority.