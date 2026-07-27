TVK slack in anti-corruption drive: PMK president Anbumani

Releasing the Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) 24th annual Shadow Budget for 2026 - 27 at a private hotel in T Nagar on Monday, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said the State government should move faster against corruption and warned that public confidence could erode if the pace of action slows.

Claiming that the TVK government was initially proactive after assuming office, he said its anti corruption efforts had become sluggish in recent months. "People voted for the TVK as an alternative to the DMK. The government should act decisively against corruption and ensure that illicit wealth is brought back into the State treasury," he said.

Anbumani reiterated PMK's allegation that corruption worth Rs 6 lakh crore had taken place during the previous DMK regime and demanded separate investigations into alleged irregularities in the Highways, Public Works and Mines departments, including sand mining, mineral extraction, recruitment and contract awards.