TVK Sivaganga MLA seeks 20% bribe for contracts: Association

MADURAI: The Sivaganga Panchayat Union Registered Contractors Welfare Association has alleged that local TVK MLA Kulanthai Rani is attempting to allot contracts for development works worth Rs 20 crore, sanctioned under VB-G RAM G, to party functionaries in violation of the rules.
The contractors claim that the orders are being allotted for a commission of up to 20 per cent.
“After we learned that the MLA was planning to allocate the contracts to party functionaries, we met her in person recently and requested her to distribute them among all contractors. But she said they were for her children (party functionaries),” claimed M Jegan, the association’s treasurer. “The MLA also disrespected us and forced us to leave the place,” he alleged.
According to the rules, in the panchayat president's absence, the Block Development Officer allots tenders for such works through the panchayat clerk.
Jegan said contractors are attached to various political parties and that works had never before been allotted only to contractors from the ruling party. “Now they are bringing in a new culture,” he alleged.
DT Next couldn't reach MLA Kulanthai Rani before the news went to print. A party functionary responded on her behalf that the MLA was attending a government event and would clarify the issue later.
District Collector P Akash said the allotment of the works would follow the law, with no deviation allowed.
Meanwhile, association members submitted a representation to the Project Development Officer, who assured them the district administration would ensure fair contract allotment.