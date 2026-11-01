TVK Sivaganga MLA seeks 20% bribe for contracts: Association

The contractors claim that the orders are being allotted for a commission of up to 20 per cent.

“After we learned that the MLA was planning to allocate the contracts to party functionaries, we met her in person recently and requested her to distribute them among all contractors. But she said they were for her children (party functionaries),” claimed M Jegan, the association’s treasurer. “The MLA also disrespected us and forced us to leave the place,” he alleged.

According to the rules, in the panchayat president's absence, the Block Development Officer allots tenders for such works through the panchayat clerk.