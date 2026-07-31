TVK shift: OPS undecided, son keen

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and DMK MLA O Panneerselvam's (OPS) son and former Theni MP OP Ravindranath is keen to join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), though his father is yet to give the green signal, according to sources close to the family.
"At present, OPS has no plans to join TVK as he is a sitting MLA. However, his son, former MP OP Ravindranath, is keen to join the ruling party, keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind. However, TVK leadership wants OPS to join along with his son. Therefore, the family is yet to take a final decision," a close associate of OPS told DT Next.
A few months before the recently concluded Assembly election, OPS joined the then-ruling DMK and contested from Bodinayakanur as a DMK candidate. Following the election, DMK moved to the Opposition benches, and OPS was not given any party post.
This fuelled speculation that the former CM, reportedly unhappy with developments, was planning to switch to TVK. However, OPS dismissed the reports.
Sources in DMK pointed out that OPS recently participated virtually in the meeting of the party's MLAs chaired by the Leader of the Opposition.
"Had he decided to quit the party or make any major political move, he might have skipped the meeting. Instead, he participated actively," a DMK source said.
While OPS is yet to indicate any intention to leave the DMK, sources said his son Ravindranath continues to be keen on joining TVK.