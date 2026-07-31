TVK shift: OPS undecided, son keen

"At present, OPS has no plans to join TVK as he is a sitting MLA. However, his son, former MP OP Ravindranath, is keen to join the ruling party, keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind. However, TVK leadership wants OPS to join along with his son. Therefore, the family is yet to take a final decision," a close associate of OPS told DT Next.

A few months before the recently concluded Assembly election, OPS joined the then-ruling DMK and contested from Bodinayakanur as a DMK candidate. Following the election, DMK moved to the Opposition benches, and OPS was not given any party post.

This fuelled speculation that the former CM, reportedly unhappy with developments, was planning to switch to TVK. However, OPS dismissed the reports.