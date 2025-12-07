TVK seeks permission for Vijay's public meeting in TN's Erode

CHENNAI: A representation seeking permission for a public meeting of actor-politician Vijay on December 16 at a private venue in Erode was submitted to the district administration by K.A. Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The petition was handed over to the Erode District Collector, requesting official clearance to proceed with the programme in compliance with prevailing government guidelines.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the representation, Sengottaiyan said that once formal permission is granted, the organisers would strictly adhere to all safety norms and administrative directions laid down by the government and the police.

He added that the party was fully conscious of its responsibility to ensure that such large public gatherings are conducted in an orderly and safe manner.

Sengottaiyan, who had recently resigned from the AIADMK, also clarified that the roadshow originally proposed as part of Vijay's Erode visit has now been postponed, keeping in mind the prevailing situation and safety concerns.

Instead, the party has planned to hold the December 16 event as a public meeting at a private venue within the Erode district limits.

"Considering the current circumstances, we felt it would be more appropriate to avoid a roadshow and opt for a controlled public meeting at a fixed location," he said.

Referring to speculation about political realignments, Sengottaiyan said it remains to be seen whether any former Ministers would join the party during the Erode meeting.

"We are also waiting to see what developments unfold at the Erode event," he remarked, without giving further details.

The decision to exercise caution follows the tragic stampede that occurred during a public meeting in Karur on September 27, where at least 41 people lost their lives after a massive crowd surge led to chaos at the venue.

The incident had triggered widespread criticism over crowd management and safety lapses at political events, prompting authorities to tighten norms for granting permissions for large gatherings.

Following the Karur tragedy, the administration implemented stricter crowd-control measures, limits on attendance capacity, and mandated the deployment of adequate police personnel and emergency services at public gatherings.

Indoor events and meetings at enclosed or private venues have since been preferred over open-road programmes such as roadshows.

Against this backdrop, the Erode administration is expected to carefully scrutinise the request for Vijay’s December 16 meeting before taking a final call.

Senior officials indicated that factors such as venue capacity, traffic management, emergency preparedness, and compliance with safety protocols would be key considerations in granting permission.

If the green signal is given, the Erode meeting is expected to serve as a major political mobilisation event for Vijay's party in western Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.