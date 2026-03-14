TVK says no scope for alliance with NDA, BJP chief remains evasive

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, however, declined to provide a direct reply to a question from reporters on whether talks for an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were on.

“You are worried about the alliance, and I am concerned about the people’s issues, especially the failure of law and order in the state and lack of safety for women,” Nagenthran told reporters here.

Dismissing the reports of negotiations for an alliance with NDA as "rumours," TVK's Joint General Secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar said that the virtual meeting with the party’s district secretaries held on March 13 was to assess the strengths and alliance prospects.