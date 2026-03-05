TVK says its rise reshaped alliance equations of the DMK-led SPA

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday said the party’s growing political presence has reshaped alliance dynamics of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, with party’s administrative committee chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan asserting that the party’s entry into the electoral arena has indirectly benefited several political formations.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Sengottaiyan said the developments surrounding alliance negotiations involving the Congress should be viewed in the broader context of the shifting political landscape.
“Our party’s emergence has resulted in benefits for many. Because of us, the Congress party has received additional opportunities (RS berth) and seats. Even our political rivals have gained certain advantages due to our presence,” he said.
Responding to questions on the next course of action for the TVK, Sengottaiyan said all key political decisions would be taken by the party chief.
“Our leader Vijay is personally supervising the preparation of the party’s election manifesto. The document is being carefully examined and will be released soon,” he said.
On political realignments in the State, Sengottaiyan described the decision of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to join the DMK as painful.
Asked about the emergence of new political outfits launched by leaders such as V K Sasikala and Pugazhendhi after breaking away from the AIADMK, he said forming a new party was a matter of individual choice.
When queried about whether TVK had finalised candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, Sengottaiyan dismissed the speculation.
“Many parties have not even finalised their alliances yet. Why ask us if our candidates have been finalised?” he said.
On the possibility of new parties joining the TVK-led front, Sengottaiyan said: “Wait and see.” He added that the venue for the party’s next public outreach meeting had not yet been decided.