TVK sacrifices Tamil Nadu autonomy at Lok Bhavan's altar: LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday (July 2) criticised Governor Rajendra Arlekar for holding a review meeting with government officials in Madurai, alleging that the exercise was against the spirit of the Constitution and infringed upon the rights of the State.
In a statement through X, Udhayanidhi also targeted the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for permitting the Governor to conduct the review meeting.
Describing the development as an encroachment on the powers of the elected government, the DMK leader said allowing the Governor to review the functioning of departments amounted to compromising the State's autonomy.
Recalling the previous AIADMK regime, Udhayanidhi said the DMK had strongly opposed similar attempts by the Governor to review government departments.
"During the AIADMK government, the DMK did not allow such a practice. Those who came to power promising change must take firm steps to immediately stop the Governor's review meetings and protect the rights of the State," he said.