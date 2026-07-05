TVK reneging on atomic mining promise: CPM

KANNIYAKUMARI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Friday criticised the extension of the atomic mineral mining project in Kanniyakumari district and urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the decision.
He noted that the TVK had promised to close the atomic mineral mining project if it came to power, during its election campaign. “However, permission has now been granted for its extension,” he said.
“The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to extend the atomic mineral mining project is not right, and I have learnt that the DMK has issued a statement against the extension. The project itself was introduced during the DMK regime. It is good that the party has now come forward to oppose it,” the CPM leader said.