TVK reaches out to Left parties, seeks support in govt formation

The TVK joint general secretary personally visited the Left party offices here and handed over the letters requesting their support on behalf of the party.

The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam lacks a simple majority to form the government on its own.

Kumar pointed out that TVK founder Vijay had already stated that there must be a share in governance and power, as well. "Only then the parties can implement their respective ideologies and policies," he said, and added that "TVK is under no pressure at the moment."