TVK prez Vijay delivers speech at ‘meet and greet’ event, says there is a need for good leaders in politics

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Friday said that in Tamil Nadu, there is a demand for good leaders.

Delivering a keynote address at the "meet and greet" event in Thiruvanmiyur here, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay said, "Since meeting you all as a positive vibe, a chemistry is working out for me. In Tamil Nadu, there is a demand for good leaders. I don't mean politics. No matter what field it is, there is a great need for people with great personality and leadership qualities."

"Similarly, in the future, there is a need for good leaders in politics as well. Students should understand that News is different and opinion is different before choosing their leader in politics," Vijay said.

He further advised the students to concentrate on studies for now and in future, contribute to the politics.

Hitting out the social media trolls indirectly, the actor-turned-politician said the trend of projecting good as bad and bad as good has increased on social media platforms.

"Students should pay close attention to everything, including newspapers. If you look closely, you can easily identify the false propaganda of some political parties and choose who are the good leaders among them," he noted.

Talking about drug menace in the state, the TVK president said, "Students should be careful in choosing friends. No one should engage in bad habits. Drug usage in Tamil Nadu has increased among the youth. As a parent and as a leader of a political party, I'm afraid of this. As this is not a stage to criticise the ruling government, I urge all of you to ensure your own safety."

"Students should take a pledge to "Say No To Temporary Pleasure and Say No To Drugs". Those who cannot pass the exam, those who cannot get the expected scores, should understand that success is never ending and failure is never final," he added.