TVK petitions SIT to probe ex-CM’s role in stifling Veeramani case

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has registered another case against the businessman, taking the total number of cases against him to five.

The SIT did not divulge any details of the complaint except that it is from a Chennai resident.

On the same day, a woman from Tiruvannamalai approached the SIT through their WhatsApp helpline 9345319676, alleging that Veeramani sexually abused her when she was a minor.

No case has been registered so far, as the police are still verifying the veracity of her complaint.