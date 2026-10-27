TVK opened one file leading to former minister’s arrest, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Taking a dig at DMK leader M.K. Stalin for terming the arrest ‘shamelessly’ as an act of political vendetta, the Minister said the DMK should be ashamed for collecting money from educational institutions.

Referring to videos purportedly showing supporters of Anbil Mahesh and former minister V. Senthil Balaji raising slogans that they should have finished him off that day in Karur, Nirmal Kumar said the DMK’s drama in the Karur stampede issue has been exposed.

Claiming that documentary and video evidence was available against Anbil Mahesh in the corruption issue, NirmalKumar urged schools who had been forced to pay money to come forward and lodge complaints. He said all irregularities would be investigated and none would be spared. The minister also said efforts are on to nab 13 of the prisoners who escaped from jail break in Theni district.