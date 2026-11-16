TVK mum on erring MLAs, says AIADMK chief spokesperson Kalyanasundaram

Speaking to reporters at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, he referred to sexual harassment complaints against TVK functionaries and criticised the government's response. He alleged that Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh had sent inappropriate messages to an IAS officer and questioned why no action had been taken even after a week. He also accused Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar of attempting to protect the legislator.

Announcing the party's agitation, Kalyanasundaram said the AIADMK women's wing would stage a protest in Kallakurichi over the issue. He also announced a protest in Tiruchy on November 19 against what he termed unlawful police action against social activist Karthik Kumar, who was allegedly attacked by Deputy Speaker Ravishankar.