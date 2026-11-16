TVK mum on erring MLAs, says AIADMK chief spokesperson Kalyanasundaram

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief spokesperson Kalyanasundaram on Sunday accused the TVK government of failing to act on complaints involving its functionaries and questioned its handling of women's safety and law and order in the State.
Speaking to reporters at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, he referred to sexual harassment complaints against TVK functionaries and criticised the government's response. He alleged that Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh had sent inappropriate messages to an IAS officer and questioned why no action had been taken even after a week. He also accused Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar of attempting to protect the legislator.
Announcing the party's agitation, Kalyanasundaram said the AIADMK women's wing would stage a protest in Kallakurichi over the issue. He also announced a protest in Tiruchy on November 19 against what he termed unlawful police action against social activist Karthik Kumar, who was allegedly attacked by Deputy Speaker Ravishankar.
Questioning the government's electricity procurement policy, he alleged that it was buying power at higher prices, placing an additional financial burden on the state.
On the Mekedatu dam issue, he questioned why Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had not convened an all-party meeting. He also asked whether Vijay would take up the issue with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during his visit to Delhi.
Dismissing speculation about internal differences within the AIADMK, Kalyanasundaram said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would take the final decision on moving a no-confidence motion against the government.