TVK ministers hail youth power, demand end to ‘failed’ exams

Electricity Minister Nirmalkumar said that the resignation alone is not the solution. “NEET must be abolished in its entirety. Lakhs of students have suffered because of the examination. Every year, serious lapses surface, only to be brushed aside. NEET is the result of a fundamentally flawed policy decision of the central government,” he said, reiterating the State government’s long-standing demand that education be restored to the State List. He hailed the protest, terming the resignation a result of student unity.

“This must be viewed as a monumental victory for this massive public and student movement,” said Minister for Minorities AM Shahjahan.