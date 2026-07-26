TVK ministers hail youth power, demand end to ‘failed’ exams

CHENNAI: State ministers on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, terming it a significant victory for the peaceful and sustained protests led by students over the NEET issue.
Electricity Minister Nirmalkumar said that the resignation alone is not the solution. “NEET must be abolished in its entirety. Lakhs of students have suffered because of the examination. Every year, serious lapses surface, only to be brushed aside. NEET is the result of a fundamentally flawed policy decision of the central government,” he said, reiterating the State government’s long-standing demand that education be restored to the State List. He hailed the protest, terming the resignation a result of student unity.
“This must be viewed as a monumental victory for this massive public and student movement,” said Minister for Minorities AM Shahjahan.
“Following a massive protest organised by the CJP at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, along with widespread demonstrations across various states, the Union Minister submitted his resignation today,” he said, urging the Centre to abolish NEET.