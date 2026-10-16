TVK ministers’ claims prompt fresh AIADMK poaching plaint to Guv Arlekar

AIADMK whip Agri S Krishnamurthy met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and submitted a representation on behalf of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging action against the government and ministers over statements allegedly encouraging defections. He sought action against the TVK government over alleged horse trading, after ministers’ recent remarks claiming that more AIADMK MLAs would join the ruling party intensified political tensions.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Krishnamurthy cited Minister Sengottaiyan’s recent claim that 15 AIADMK MLAs would join the TVK, alleging that such remarks amounted to encouraging horse trading.

Seeking the Governor’s intervention, the AIADMK has sought action over what it views as attempts to weaken the Opposition party by attracting its legislators to the ruling camp.