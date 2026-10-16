TVK ministers’ claims prompt fresh AIADMK poaching plaint to Guv Arlekar

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has once again knocked on the Lok Bhavan doors with a fresh complaint that TVK ministers are claiming more MLAs are joining the ruling party, alleging it amounts to horse-trading.
AIADMK whip Agri S Krishnamurthy met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and submitted a representation on behalf of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging action against the government and ministers over statements allegedly encouraging defections. He sought action against the TVK government over alleged horse trading, after ministers’ recent remarks claiming that more AIADMK MLAs would join the ruling party intensified political tensions.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Krishnamurthy cited Minister Sengottaiyan’s recent claim that 15 AIADMK MLAs would join the TVK, alleging that such remarks amounted to encouraging horse trading.
Seeking the Governor’s intervention, the AIADMK has sought action over what it views as attempts to weaken the Opposition party by attracting its legislators to the ruling camp.
On differences within the AIADMK, Krishnamurthy said Palaniswami was willing to meet party leaders and consider their views and suggestions. He added that if Shanmugam wished to convey his concerns, he could meet Palaniswami in person.
Krishnamurthy said Palaniswami wanted unity within the party and was prepared to accommodate everyone to strengthen the organisation.
Krishnamurthy also downplayed the TVK’s recent by-election victory, calling it a temporary success and arguing that victories for ruling parties in by-elections were not unusual. Citing the AIADMK’s 2019 Vikravandi by-election victory, when it was in power, he said such outcomes were common.