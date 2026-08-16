TVK Minister N Anand urges public to join Rs 500-crore water body restoration drive

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will launch a massive water body restoration programme across the State from Monday (August 17), ahead of the Northeast Monsoon expected to begin in October, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The initiative, aimed at strengthening rural water resources and preventing flood damage, will cover 10,185 inlet canals and 809 water bodies, including lakes, ponds and ooranis.
The works are being undertaken under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ rural employment guarantee and livelihood scheme, following directions from Chief Minister Vijay. With an allocation of Rs 500 crore, the programme will focus on removing accumulated silt and debris from water bodies and restoring inlet channels to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.
The government has urged Ministers, MLAs, local body representatives, villagers, volunteers and the general public to actively participate in the restoration drive.
Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand called upon people to join hands with the government in protecting and restoring rural water resources. Public participation, officials said, would be crucial to ensuring that the restored water bodies are maintained effectively in the long term.
The desilting of inlet canals is expected to help rainwater reach lakes and ponds without obstruction during the monsoon. Poorly maintained channels often result in water stagnation, leading to flooding of agricultural fields and residential areas during heavy rains.
The restoration works are expected to increase the storage capacity of rural water bodies and facilitate greater groundwater recharge. By allowing more rainwater to be captured locally instead of flowing into the sea, the initiative is also aimed at improving water availability for agriculture.
Restored inlet channels will enable faster movement of excess rainwater into water bodies, thereby reducing the risk of stagnation and flooding. The works will also strengthen rainwater harvesting and support irrigation requirements in rural areas.
The government has said that completing the works before the onset of the Northeast Monsoon will help Tamil Nadu make better use of the rainfall expected during the season, while laying the groundwork for long-term conservation of rural water resources.