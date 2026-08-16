TVK Minister N Anand urges public to join Rs 500-crore water body restoration drive

Call for public participation in Tamil Nadu water body restoration

The government has urged Ministers, MLAs, local body representatives, villagers, volunteers and the general public to actively participate in the restoration drive.

Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand called upon people to join hands with the government in protecting and restoring rural water resources. Public participation, officials said, would be crucial to ensuring that the restored water bodies are maintained effectively in the long term.

The desilting of inlet canals is expected to help rainwater reach lakes and ponds without obstruction during the monsoon. Poorly maintained channels often result in water stagnation, leading to flooding of agricultural fields and residential areas during heavy rains.