TVK member seeks shutdown of non-existent factory

Thahira raised the issue during Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, prompting netizens to point out that no such manufacturing unit exists in Ranipet and to suggest she might have been referring to tyre vulcanising units operating in and around Ranipet. Amid a rebuttal from former minister TRB Raajaa over the issue, pointing out that no such factory functions in Ranipet, Industries Minister S Keerthana issued a clarification on X. However, the damage was already done.

The claim took a turn when the Environment and Climate Change Minister, VK Rajeev, officially responded in the House to the Ranipet MLA's demand, saying the department would take action based on the findings of an official inspection.