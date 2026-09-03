TVK member seeks shutdown of non-existent factory

CHENNAI: The TVK member I Thahira demanded the closure of a non-existent JK Tyre factory, claiming that the unit operating in Ranipet was causing severe pollution in her constituency.
Thahira raised the issue during Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, prompting netizens to point out that no such manufacturing unit exists in Ranipet and to suggest she might have been referring to tyre vulcanising units operating in and around Ranipet. Amid a rebuttal from former minister TRB Raajaa over the issue, pointing out that no such factory functions in Ranipet, Industries Minister S Keerthana issued a clarification on X. However, the damage was already done.
The claim took a turn when the Environment and Climate Change Minister, VK Rajeev, officially responded in the House to the Ranipet MLA's demand, saying the department would take action based on the findings of an official inspection.
Industries Minister S Keerthana also intervened in the debate, saying that the government should provide job opportunities for the youth and ensure that industries remain in the State. However, she said neither industries nor the environment should be affected and that the Environment Department should frame rules for industries. Later on, she issued a clarification on X, stating that her statement was generic and confirming that no such factory operates in Ranipet.
She also recorded on social media that representatives of JK Tyre, which is expanding its investment in the State by signing an MoU at the recent Vettri Conclave, have reiterated that its functional unit, located in Sriperumputhur about 70 km from Ranipet, strictly adheres to pollution norms and other parameters.