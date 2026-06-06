TVK may lose borrowed support any time, predicts EPS

CHENNAI: Describing the TVK government as a chair standing on “borrowed legs”, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday alleged that the administration was surviving only because of the support extended by parties elected under the DMK-led alliance and lacked an independent mandate of its own.
Addressing a thanksgiving rally in Edappadi after securing victory from the constituency by a margin of nearly 98,000 votes, Palaniswami said the government's future depended entirely on the continued backing of the rival party's allies and claimed that any shift in their support could destabilise the administration.
The AIADMK leader accused the government of failing to honour major promises made during the election campaign, including monthly financial assistance to women heads of families, free LPG cylinders and other welfare commitments. He questioned how the schemes would be funded, particularly after TVK leaders had repeatedly highlighted the State's debt burden before the election.
Referring to the government's proposed white paper on the State's finances, he alleged that it was being used as a pretext to delay or dilute election promises. He also criticised the recent announcement that 436 projects would be implemented, saying no details had been provided on funding, implementation timelines or departmental allocations.
Palaniswami further pointed to reported differences among parties supporting the government over Rajya Sabha nominations and coalition decisions, claiming that signs of discontent had already emerged within the ruling camp.
Expressing confidence in AIADMK's prospects, he said the party had repeatedly overcome electoral setbacks and would once again return to power with public support. He described AIADMK as a movement that had weathered numerous political challenges and remained deeply rooted among the people.
Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Saturday warned TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna against making disparaging remarks about leaders of other political parties and said protests would be launched if such comments continued.
"Politics has certain standards of civility. Aadhav Arjuna should not speak irresponsibly. A person who has moved through several political parties has no qualification to comment on the AIADMK general secretary," Munusamy said.
He also criticised Aadhav Arjuna's political journey, alleging that he had been associated with multiple parties before joining TVK. Munusamy claimed that AIADMK workers remained loyal to their leadership without expecting personal benefits and accused Aadhav Arjuna of insulting party cadres through his remarks.
Munusamy said he would directly lead protests against Aadhav Arjuna if such statements against the AIADMK continued.