TVK may lose borrowed support any time, predicts EPS

Addressing a thanksgiving rally in Edappadi after securing victory from the constituency by a margin of nearly 98,000 votes, Palaniswami said the government's future depended entirely on the continued backing of the rival party's allies and claimed that any shift in their support could destabilise the administration.

The AIADMK leader accused the government of failing to honour major promises made during the election campaign, including monthly financial assistance to women heads of families, free LPG cylinders and other welfare commitments. He questioned how the schemes would be funded, particularly after TVK leaders had repeatedly highlighted the State's debt burden before the election.

Referring to the government's proposed white paper on the State's finances, he alleged that it was being used as a pretext to delay or dilute election promises. He also criticised the recent announcement that 436 projects would be implemented, saying no details had been provided on funding, implementation timelines or departmental allocations.