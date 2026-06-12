TVK legislator enrols daughter in govt school in Sivaganga

Despite recently being elected from the Manamadurai (SC) constituency, Ilangovan chose to continue his daughter Devamithra’s education in the government school system, admitting her to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppuvanam.

The move is being viewed as a strong endorsement of public education at a time when many parents opt for private schools for higher classes. Residents said the MLA’s decision could help improve confidence in government institutions.