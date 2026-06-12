TVK legislator enrols daughter in govt school in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Ilangovan has enrolled his daughter in a government school for Class 6, a decision that has drawn widespread attention and praise from residents in the Sivaganga.
Despite recently being elected from the Manamadurai (SC) constituency, Ilangovan chose to continue his daughter Devamithra’s education in the government school system, admitting her to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppuvanam.
The move is being viewed as a strong endorsement of public education at a time when many parents opt for private schools for higher classes. Residents said the MLA’s decision could help improve confidence in government institutions.
Devamithra had completed her primary education up to Class 5 at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Agaram village near Kondhagai. Due to the need to transfer to another school for middle-level education, the family opted for a government institution rather than a private school.
Ilangovan, wh hails of Kondhagai near Tiruppuvanam, said he had studied in a government school himself and believed his daughter should continue her education in the same system.