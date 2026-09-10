TVK-led alliance named SSJV, but yet to come together on PM face for 2029

CHENNAI: Months after coming together to capture power in the face of uncertainty, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and its partners in government on Wednesday announced the formation of the Secular Social Justice Vettri (SSJV) Alliance led by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The decision on formalising the alliance and christening it was taken at a two-hour meeting chaired by Vijay at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, which was attended by the party’s post-poll allies Congress, IUML, VCK and MDMK, but was skipped by the CPI and CPM, which are supporting the government from outside.
While the grouping finally got a name, the key constituents, TVK and Congress, are yet to agree on a face – that of the prime ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029.
Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore said the new alliance would function in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, implying that it is different from the INDIA bloc that his party is heading nationally.
"During the Parliament election in 2029, the INDIA bloc will announce its prime ministerial candidate. Chief Minister Vijay will campaign fully for the candidate," he said in words tinged with optimism.
However, influential TVK leader and minister Aadhav Arjuna was not so forthcoming about backing the INDIA bloc candidate – Rahul Gandhi, if anyone has any doubts.
Asked whether Vijay would be projected as the prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 election, Aadhav said every State had its own aspirations regarding key national positions and every political party had the right to seek them, but added that there were no contradictions within the alliance.
Recalling his earlier statement that the next prime minister would be from Tamil Nadu, Aadhav said it was made in the context of the possible increase in the number of Lok Sabha constituencies by 50% after the proposed (and much opposed) delimitation. "If the number of seats increases by 50%, five or six northern states could decide who becomes the prime minister," he said.
Thanking the CPI and CPM for supporting the TVK-led government, Aadhav said his party had always respected the Left parties and expressed hope that they would join the alliance in the future.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the alliance's primary objectives were secularism and social justice, and added that it was not formed merely for electoral purposes, but to protect the principles of the Constitution – comments that were similar to what he said when the party was with the DMK.
IUML national leader KM Kader Mohideen and MDMK general secretary Vaiko also spoke, explaining the significance of the alliance.