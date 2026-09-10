TVK-led alliance named SSJV, but yet to come together on PM face for 2029

The decision on formalising the alliance and christening it was taken at a two-hour meeting chaired by Vijay at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, which was attended by the party’s post-poll allies Congress, IUML, VCK and MDMK, but was skipped by the CPI and CPM, which are supporting the government from outside.

While the grouping finally got a name, the key constituents, TVK and Congress, are yet to agree on a face – that of the prime ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029.