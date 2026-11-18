CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi asserted that the party's leaders would not be scared by cases registered against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
"DMK leaders have faced such situations earlier. No one has succeeded in intimidating them. The TVK-led government is attempting to threaten DMK leaders by foisting DVAC cases against them. The party will neither be intimidated nor bow down," Kanimozhi said.
She also criticised the practice of Ministers and MLAs reviewing the functioning of police stations, alleging that it was against the law.
"Neither Ministers nor MLAs should review the functioning of police stations. However, TVK Ministers and MLAs are reviewing police station records. This is a violation of the law," she said.
Referring to Minister Gandhirajan's review at a police station, Kanimozhi alleged that criminal activities and violations of the law had increased under the TVK-led government.
Replying to a question on the proposed Bill on delimitation of constituencies, the MP said the party had no information about the details of the proposed legislation. She reiterated that the DMK would decide its position after examining the contents of the Bill once it was introduced.
On the Kallakurichi Collector controversy, Kanimozhi said that a woman who is responsible for protecting other women had been subjected to a difficult situation. She criticised the ruling party for questioning the DMK for raising the issue. "The ruling party says it is wrong when the DMK raises the issue," she said.