TVK leader Vijay to unveil party flag & song shortly, reaches party HQ

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay all set to introduce his party flag on Thursday at his party headquarters in Panaiyur.

Announcing the launch of the flag, which would be the main symbol of the party, Vijay said, “Our flag will become the symbol of our state. Along with the flag, we will also introduce our flag song… Our flag will flutter across the country and Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is certain."

According to a TVK member who is close to the party general secretary and Vijay’s close aide N Anand, Vijay would hoist the party flag on the 40-foot flagpole that has been erected in the headquarters.

Speaking about the preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony, the TVK functionary said, "As this is the first party event after its launch in February, Thalapathy has directed us to ensure that the public is not disturbed in any manner.

It may be noted that TVK is yet to get the nod from the Election Commission of India for the party's registration and abbreviation.

Here are the updates:

*Ahead of the launch ceremony, TVK has released its party’s pledge today.

*After hoisting the flag, Vijay and other TVK functionaries would take the pledge.

*Vijay's parents SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba reached the TVK headquarters.

*Actor Vijay leaves from his residence to arrive shortly.

* Vijay reaches TVK headquarters.