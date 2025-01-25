TVK leader Vijay calls for pledge to protect Tamil language

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday posted a message pledging to protect the Tamil language.

Honouring the 'Tamil language martyrs day' that is celebrated on January 25, the actor turned politician took to platform X and posted a message stating that Tamil people continue to fight with determination to protect their mother tongue.

The post further said, "Salute to the martyrs of the language struggle who laid down their lives in the battle to protect Tamil. Let us honor and pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives and pledge on this day to protect our incomparable mother tongue, Tamil, with all our lives. Long live Tamil!"





உலகில், தன் தாய்மொழி காக்க, தன்னெழுச்சியுடன் போராடிக்கொண்டே இருக்கும் இனம், தமிழினம்.



தமிழ் காக்கக் களமாடி உயிர்நீத்த மொழிப்போர் தியாகிகளுக்கு வீர வணக்கம்.



உயிர்நீத்த தியாகிகளின் நினைவைப் போற்றி வணங்கி, நம் உயிரனைய, ஒப்பற்ற தாய்மொழி தமிழ் காக்க இந்நாளில் உறுதி ஏற்போம்.



தமிழ்… — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) January 25, 2025



