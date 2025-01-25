TVK kickstarts appointment of district-level office bearers; Vijay inducts 19 district secretaries in phase 1

CHENNAI: In a strategic move to bolster its organisational structure ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday announced the appointment of district secretaries and other office-bearers for 19 party districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, and Erode.

As part of its electoral preparations, the TVK has divided the 234 Assembly constituencies into 120 party districts to streamline its organisational machinery and expedite party work, a statement from the party president Vijay read.

According to party president Vijay, the decision to reorganise the party's structure was taken to ensure administrative convenience and facilitate swift decision-making.

In the first phase, the TVK has appointed district secretaries for 19 party districts, including Namakkal, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, Karur, Cuddalore, Erode, Ranipet, and Ariyalur.

Each district will have a team of office-bearers comprising a district secretary, a joint secretary, a treasurer, two deputy secretaries, and 10 executive council members.

During an indoor meeting with the newly appointed district secretaries and other functionaries, Vijay exhorted them to work tirelessly to build the party's base in their respective districts.

"Our target is the 2026 Assembly general elections. As district secretaries, you have a crucial role to play in strengthening our party at the grassroots level. I have reposed my trust in you, and I expect you to discharge your duties with dedication and commitment," Vijay reportedly told them.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior TVK functionary revealed, "Our party has been reorganised into 120 districts, a historic first in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Each district will be headed by a district secretary overseeing a 15-member team. Each ward and affiliated wing will comprise 11 key positions, totalling 201 roles across 19 wings. In the first phase, new office bearers have been announced for 19 districts, with the remaining districts and affiliated wings to follow suit soon."

"The selection process prioritises individuals who have demonstrated unwavering loyalty, unimpeachable responsibility, and effective workmanship, particularly those who have risen through the ranks of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam," the functionary added.

The party member told our correspondent that approximately 3.5 lakh new executives will be appointed statewide soon, "Notably, our party is committed to ensuring a transparent and merit-based appointment process, eschewing the irregularities that have often plagued other parties. Upon completion of the functionary appointments, Vijay will embark on a comprehensive district-wise tour."

In a symbolic gesture, Vijay also presented a silver coin to each of the newly appointed office-bearers, encouraging them to work with renewed vigour and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the TVK has received an invitation from Raj Bhavan for the "At Home" Republic Day reception, scheduled to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi on January 26.

TVK spokesperson S Ramesh confirmed receiving the invite. "However, our leadership has yet to decide whether to participate in the event. We will announce our decision in due course," he told DT Next.

It may be recalled that the TNCC, VCK, and other allies of the DMK-led INDIA bloc have announced their decision to boycott the Republic Day reception, condemning Governor Ravi's functioning.