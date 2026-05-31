TVK joins chorus against saffron-clad Thiruvalluvar portrait, says poet cannot be reduced to any identity

CHENNAI: Following the heat from its allies and the principal opposition DMK, the ruling TVK on has joined the criticism over the display of a saffron-clad image of Thiruvalluvar at an event attended by Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, asserting that the revered Tamil philosopher-poet should not be confined to any religious or political identity.
TVK propaganda secretary and Health Minister K G Arunraj said portraying Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire at Lok Bhavan, or any government and public institution, was inappropriate and contrary to the universal ideals espoused by the author of the Tirukkural.
The remarks come amid strong condemnation from the DMK, Left parties, VCK and other opposition groups over the controversy surrounding the display.
“Thiruvalluvar gifted a universal moral text to humanity. Reducing him to a narrow circle or a specific identity amounts to diminishing the global relevance of his ideas,” Arunraj said in a statement.
He noted that Thiruvalluvar never identified himself with any particular religion, caste, ethnicity or nation, and that the Tirukkural articulated principles applicable to all humankind.
“Even in the invocation chapter, he used inclusive terms such as ‘Aadhi Bhagavan’, ‘Malarmisai Eginan’ and ‘Aravaazhi Anthanan’, without referring to any specific deity. When Thiruvalluvar himself chose universality, attributing to him the colour associated with a particular faith runs contrary to his philosophy,” he said.
Quoting the celebrated Kural, “Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum”, Arunraj said Thiruvalluvar stood for equality and inclusiveness. “Trying to confine him within a specific colour is akin to attempting to contain the ocean in a pot,” he remarked.