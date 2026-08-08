TVK joinees from AIADMK get dull party posts

C Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, was appointed Pudukkottai district organisational secretary, while former minister MR Vijayabhaskar was made Karur district organisational secretary and deputy district general secretary. Another former minister, Esakki Subbaiah, was appointed Tenkasi district organisational secretary.



The party also appointed 10 others as state deputy general secretaries, including K Maragatham Kumaravel, S Rajagopal, H Zahir Hussain, V Kumar, S Yuvaraj, CV Dhinakaran, K Manikandan, RS Manikandan, K Arulraj and SDR Samuel Raj.



Vijay urged the newly appointed functionaries to work with dedication and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.