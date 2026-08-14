TVK is more concerned about reels than people’s welfare: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing the rally against TVK government for its failure to get water for delta irrigation and crop loan waiver in Thanjavur, Edappadi Palaniswami said, the delta farmers lost kuruvai as water was not released from Mettur on the customary date of June 12. While the farmers were struggling for water, the TVK government was concentrating on releasing reels and fake narratives without concerning about them.

He said that the Tamil Nadu should have received 9.190 TMC water in the month of June and 31 TMC water in July but it was not realised due to the incapability of the government. “The month of August is a crucial period for the farmers and Karnataka owes 45 TMC water but not even a single drop of water was released by Karnataka which resulted into failure of kuruvai in the Delta region”, EPS stressed.