TVK is more concerned about reels than people’s welfare: Edappadi K Palaniswami

THANJAVUR: TVK government is more concerned about releasing reels rather than making people welfare schemes and the achievement of the 100 day government is nothing but protests by people from various walks of lives, said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.
Addressing the rally against TVK government for its failure to get water for delta irrigation and crop loan waiver in Thanjavur, Edappadi Palaniswami said, the delta farmers lost kuruvai as water was not released from Mettur on the customary date of June 12. While the farmers were struggling for water, the TVK government was concentrating on releasing reels and fake narratives without concerning about them.
He said that the Tamil Nadu should have received 9.190 TMC water in the month of June and 31 TMC water in July but it was not realised due to the incapability of the government. “The month of August is a crucial period for the farmers and Karnataka owes 45 TMC water but not even a single drop of water was released by Karnataka which resulted into failure of kuruvai in the Delta region”, EPS stressed.
He pointed out that, despite all odds, around 2 lakh acre Kuruvai was cultivated by farmers with the support of borewells but the TVK government failed to provide uninterrupted power supply which resulted into drying up of around one lakh Kuruvai crops out of the two lakh Kuruvai cultivation through borewells.
EPS said that the AIADMK appealed for Kuruvai crop compensation and explained the plights of the farmers in the assembly floor. “But the TVK government was not ready to understand the pain of farmers but went on making reels wherever they go”, EPS charged.
He demanded the state government to undertake crop loss assessment and disburse proper compensation.
He referred that the AIADMK government had waived crop loans during two consecutive tenures and all farmers who availed loans through cooperative banks were benefitted but the present TVK government has not even fulfilled the poll promises given to farmers on crop loan waiver. He blamed the TVK government of cheating the farmers as well as the people from various walks of lives.
While speaking to reporters, EPS said, the 100 days achievement of TVK government is just making reels and changing names with ‘Vettri’ for the schemes that were already existing.
Answering to a query about the absence of senior members in the protest, EPS said that it was an internal party issue. “You can not stop a marriage after hiding a comb”, he quipped.