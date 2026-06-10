TVK in dock as plea seeks CBI probe into alleged horse-trading

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe against the TVK general secretary N Anand, who inducted four AIADMK MLAs who resigned from the party to join the ruling party.
The petition alleged that the MLAs were bought by the ruling dispensation using horse-trading to ensure stability of the C Joseph Vijay-led government.
The plea filed by M Srinivasan sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against TVK general secretary N Anand and four former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram), who resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK on May 25 and 26.
It prayed to the court to exercise the plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to frame specific rules for preventing horse-trading after elections with regard to candidates who have either been disqualified by the Speaker or those who have resigned from the Assembly without any valid, material and justifiable reason.
The petitioner also prayed for an injunction against the four former AIADMK MLAs from contesting the by-elections, either independently or with the support of any political party, until the court frames rules. “CBI should register the case against the respondents for indulging in the horse trading,” the plea said.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Saturday submitted a formal petition to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, urging a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the horse-trading allegations it has levelled against the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The case follows AIADMK’s plea to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar, making similar charges. An AIADMK delegation submitted a memorandum to the governor, accusing the ruling party of indulging in horse-trading and alleging that it illegally lured legislators with money or other inducements to switch sides. AIADMK has alleged bribing of its MLAs to switch sides.