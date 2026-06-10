TVK in dock as plea seeks CBI probe into alleged horse-trading

It prayed to the court to exercise the plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to frame specific rules for preventing horse-trading after elections with regard to candidates who have either been disqualified by the Speaker or those who have resigned from the Assembly without any valid, material and justifiable reason.

The petitioner also prayed for an injunction against the four former AIADMK MLAs from contesting the by-elections, either independently or with the support of any political party, until the court frames rules. “CBI should register the case against the respondents for indulging in the horse trading,” the plea said.